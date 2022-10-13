Financials shares edge lower

Financials stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Financial Services index falling 102.89 points or 1.25% at 8152.64 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Financial Services index, Arihant Capital Markets Ltd (down 3.75%), Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (down 3.53%),L&T Finance Holdings Ltd (down 3.08%),Manappuram Finance Ltd (down 2.93%),Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd (down 2.79%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Dhani Services Ltd (down 2.76%), IDFC Ltd (down 2.49%), Bank of Baroda (down 2.48%), City Union Bank Ltd (down 2.45%), and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd (down 2.36%).

On the other hand, ICRA Ltd (up 3.87%), Computer Age Management Services Ltd (up 2.91%), and 5Paisa Capital Ltd (up 2.68%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 433.93 or 0.75% at 57191.98.

The Nifty 50 index was down 130.65 points or 0.76% at 16992.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 158.28 points or 0.55% at 28492.45.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 69.08 points or 0.78% at 8731.25.

On BSE,1135 shares were trading in green, 2215 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

