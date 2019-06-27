Welspun India gains after overseas JV

rose 1.77% to Rs 57.60 at 9:20 IST on BSE after the company announced a joint venture with Sense Organics Import & Trading GmbH,

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 26 June 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up by 62.80 points, or 0.16% to 39,654.88.

On the BSE, 775 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 57.60 and a low of Rs 57 so far during the day. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 78.20 on 7 September 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 46.25 on 18 February 2019.

has entered into joint venture with Sense Organics Import & Trading GmbH, (SOIT). has also acquired 51% of the share capital, at, par, of (PSOML), a company incorporated under the Myanmar Act 2018 on 24 January 2018. Welspun India will be investing amounts upto US$140,000 during year 2019 as a part of the company's sustainable sourcing strategy. Neither SOIT nor PSOML are related parties of the company.

Welspun India reported a net loss of Rs 79.29 crore in Q4 March 2019 as compared to net profit Rs 86.62 crore in Q4 March 2018. Net sales rose by 3.4% to Rs 1557.20 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

Welspun India, the flagship company of Welspun group, is among largest in the world with presence in bed, bath & flooring. It is the largest exporter of from India.

