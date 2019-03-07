Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
Karma Energy Ltd, Akme Star Housing Finance Ltd, Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd and Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 March 2019.
Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd crashed 9.92% to Rs 141.15 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1737 shares in the past one month.
Karma Energy Ltd lost 9.78% to Rs 18.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 200 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 607 shares in the past one month.
Akme Star Housing Finance Ltd tumbled 9.43% to Rs 56.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4502 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 766 shares in the past one month.
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd shed 9.38% to Rs 5.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1088 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4253 shares in the past one month.
Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd corrected 7.59% to Rs 84. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 150 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1404 shares in the past one month.
