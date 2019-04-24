Indiabulls Real Estate consolidated net profit declines 95.02% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Tata Elxsi standalone net profit rises 1.42% in the March 2019 quarter
Sales decline 43.15% to Rs 1821.55 crore

Net profit of Indiabulls Real Estate declined 95.02% to Rs 108.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2181.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 43.15% to Rs 1821.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3204.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 78.63% to Rs 504.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2359.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.80% to Rs 4943.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4502.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1821.553204.22 -43 4943.894502.67 10 OPM %8.8182.51 -21.0973.42 - PBDT234.832461.65 -90 861.222790.90 -69 PBT231.922438.11 -90 843.772694.39 -69 NP108.612181.21 -95 504.322359.56 -79

