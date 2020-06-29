West Coast Paper hardens after Q4 PAT spurts 157%

West Coast Paper Mills jumped 8.28% to Rs 192.80 after consolidated net profit spurted 157% to Rs 146.10 crore on 28% increase in net sales to Rs 742.86 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) fell 0.18% to Rs 98.25 crore in Q4 FY20 over Q4 FY19. The firm received total tax write back of Rs 47.84 crore in Q4 FY20 as against total tax expense of Rs 41.54 crore in Q4 FY19. The result was announced at the fag end of trading hours on Friday.

West Coast Paper Mills (WCPM), part of Bangur group, is one of the leading player in the Indian Paper Industry.

