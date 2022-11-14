Samrat Pharmachem standalone net profit rises 111.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.38% to Rs 71.12 crore

Net profit of Samrat Pharmachem rose 111.83% to Rs 5.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.38% to Rs 71.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 59.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.71.1259.0811.617.048.184.028.023.875.912.79

