Samrat Pharmachem standalone net profit rises 111.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.38% to Rs 71.12 crore

Net profit of Samrat Pharmachem rose 111.83% to Rs 5.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.38% to Rs 71.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 59.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales71.1259.08 20 OPM %11.617.04 -PBDT8.184.02 103 PBT8.023.87 107 NP5.912.79 112

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 17:30 IST

