Samrat Pharmachem standalone net profit rises 111.83% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Biogen Pharmachem Industries standalone net profit rises 19300.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Biogen Pharmachem Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Biogen Pharmachem Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.59 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Samrat Forgings standalone net profit rises 73.77% in the June 2022 quarter
AIA Engineering standalone net profit rises 111.62% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 20.38% to Rs 71.12 croreNet profit of Samrat Pharmachem rose 111.83% to Rs 5.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.38% to Rs 71.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 59.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales71.1259.08 20 OPM %11.617.04 -PBDT8.184.02 103 PBT8.023.87 107 NP5.912.79 112
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU