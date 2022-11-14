Ceejay Finance standalone net profit rises 80.46% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 31.59% to Rs 4.54 croreNet profit of Ceejay Finance rose 80.46% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.59% to Rs 4.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.543.45 32 OPM %65.6451.59 -PBDT2.111.28 65 PBT2.061.23 67 NP1.570.87 80
