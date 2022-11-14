Anupam Finserv standalone net profit declines 71.11% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 27.71% to Rs 0.60 crore

Net profit of Anupam Finserv declined 71.11% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 27.71% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.600.8368.3398.800.320.620.180.600.130.45

