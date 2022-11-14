Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 61.19% to Rs 4.32 crore

Net profit of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries rose 200.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 61.19% to Rs 4.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4.322.689.9515.670.220.170.060.020.060.02

