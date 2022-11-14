Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 61.19% to Rs 4.32 croreNet profit of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries rose 200.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 61.19% to Rs 4.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.322.68 61 OPM %9.9515.67 -PBDT0.220.17 29 PBT0.060.02 200 NP0.060.02 200
