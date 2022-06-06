Westlife Development appoints Akshay Jatia as executive director

Westlife Development said that Akshay Jatia has been appointed as executive director of the company.

In his new role, Akshay Jatia will lead the overall business strategy to further strengthen McDonald's as the food-tech destination of choice across platforms in West and South India. He will be responsible for the long-term strategy for Westlife as well as the supervision and management of the company's affairs.

Akshay joined McDonald's in 2015, and over the last seven years, has worked cross-functionally to drive strategy, operations, marketing, and IT and synergized them to grow the brand. He has successfully led many business-critical projects.

Amit Jatia, vice chairman - Westlife Development, said, Akshay is a strong, dynamic, and values-driven leader and I would like to congratulate him on his promotion. In the past, he has successfully led the omnichannel strategy and built the delivery system from inception besides spearheading several tech innovations for McDonald's which has made the brand progressive and relevant for our ever-evolving consumers. I am confident that Akshay's strengths, new-age thinking, and experience will help in driving our business to its next level of success.

Westlife Development focuses on setting up and operating quick service restaurants (QSR) in India through its subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants (HRPL). The company operates a chain of McDonald's restaurants in West and South India, having a master franchisee relationship with McDonald's Corporation USA, through the latter's Indian subsidiary.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 15.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against net loss of Rs 6.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021. Sales rose 26.52% YoY to Rs 444.02 crorein Q4 FY22.

The scrip rose 0.41% to currently trade at Rs 461.65 on the BSE.

