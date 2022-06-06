Zydus Life gets USFDA nod for generic H2 blocker

The drug maker received US drug regulator's approval to market Famotidine tablets in the strengths of 20mg and 40mg.

Famotidine is a histamine H2 receptor blocker. It works by reducing the amount of acid in the stomach. It is used to prevent and treat heartburn and other symptoms caused by excessive acid in the stomach (acid indigestion).

The drug will be manufactured at Zydus Lifesciences' drug formulation facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

Famotidine tablet has a market size of $67 million (as per IQVIA MAT April 2022).

The Zydus group now has 315 approvals and has so far filed over 420 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies. It reported 41.5% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 397.4 crore despite a 5.3% increase in total income from operations to Rs 3,863.8 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences were up 0.17% at Rs 363.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)