Wheels India jumps on selling Deoli plant for Rs 12 cr

-
ALSO READ
TVS Motor Company launches TVS NTORQ 125 Race XP
TVS Motor Company launches NTORQ 125 in Nepal
TVS Motor rolls out 1 lakh units of BMW Motorrad's 310 cc series motorcycles
TVS Motor renames its latest acquisition in Singapore - TVS Digital
TVS Motor Company launches new scooter - TVS NTORQ 125 Race XP
-
Wheels India rose 2.96% to Rs 706.70 after the company said it has sold its non-core, small sized fabrication plant located at Deoli in Maharashtra for Rs 12 crore.The plant was acquired by Bengaluru-based Zetwerk Manufacturing Business.
In 2019-20, the Deoli plant reported turnover of Rs 36.02 crore and derived profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 2.85 crore.
On a consolidated basis, Wheels India reported net profit of Rs 9.77 crore in Q1 June 2021 as against net loss of Rs 43.71 crore in Q1 June 2020. Net sales rose 236.84% to Rs 729.10 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.
Wheels India, promoted by the TVS Group, is India's largest auto component manufacturers. It is one of the largest steel wheel manufacturers in the world. The company also manufactures air suspension kits for trucks and buses.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU