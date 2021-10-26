Orient Cement advances after Q2 FY22 PAT jumps 63% to Rs 57 cr

-
ALSO READ
Orient Cement gains on MoU for setting up CGU in Maharashtra
Birla Corporation spurts on plan to double cement capacity
Board of Orient Refractories appoints director
Board of Orient Refractories approves allotment of 4.08 cr equity shares under scheme of amalgamation
Board of Orient Refractories appoints director
-
Orient Cement rallied 5.86% to Rs 155.30 after the company's net profit surged 63.40% to Rs 56.88 crore on a 28.40% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 613.12 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
Profit before tax soared 57.96% to Rs 85.65 crore in Q2 FY22 as against Rs 54.22 crore in Q2 FY21. The Q2 result was announced after market hours yesterday, 25 October 2021.
Orient Cement is a part of the C.K. Birla Group. The company's cement plants having aggregate installed capacity of 8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) are located at Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka. The company sells cement under the brand name of 'Birla A1' and 'Birla A1 StrongCrete'.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU