Orient Cement advances after Q2 FY22 PAT jumps 63% to Rs 57 cr

Orient Cement rallied 5.86% to Rs 155.30 after the company's net profit surged 63.40% to Rs 56.88 crore on a 28.40% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 613.12 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Profit before tax soared 57.96% to Rs 85.65 crore in Q2 FY22 as against Rs 54.22 crore in Q2 FY21. The Q2 result was announced after market hours yesterday, 25 October 2021.

Orient Cement is a part of the C.K. Birla Group. The company's cement plants having aggregate installed capacity of 8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) are located at Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka. The company sells cement under the brand name of 'Birla A1' and 'Birla A1 StrongCrete'.

