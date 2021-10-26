Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 51.9 points or 1.31% at 4028.61 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 3.32%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 3.28%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 2.66%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 2.21%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were DLF Ltd (up 1.62%), Sobha Ltd (up 1.58%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.27%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.22%).

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.08%), turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 359.73 or 0.59% at 61326.78.

The Nifty 50 index was up 109.05 points or 0.6% at 18234.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 497.48 points or 1.79% at 28333.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 127.29 points or 1.46% at 8860.74.

On BSE,2048 shares were trading in green, 631 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

