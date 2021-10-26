Consumer Durables shares rise

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 623.1 points or 1.45% at 43459.24 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 5.44%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 4.31%),Vaibhav Global Ltd (up 3.43%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 2.97%),Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 1.91%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Orient Electric Ltd (up 1.69%), Titan Company Ltd (up 1.01%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.38%), Blue Star Ltd (up 0.35%), and Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 0.29%).

On the other hand, Voltas Ltd (down 0.41%), moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 359.73 or 0.59% at 61326.78.

The Nifty 50 index was up 109.05 points or 0.6% at 18234.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 497.48 points or 1.79% at 28333.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 127.29 points or 1.46% at 8860.74.

On BSE,2048 shares were trading in green, 631 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)