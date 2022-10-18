White Organic Agro standalone net profit rises 0.79% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 121.50% to Rs 70.57 crore

Net profit of White Organic Agro rose 0.79% to Rs 3.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 121.50% to Rs 70.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.70.5731.866.04-1.985.144.195.144.193.853.82

