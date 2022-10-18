JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

EKI Energy Services collaborates with Impact Capital Asset Management
Business Standard

White Organic Agro standalone net profit rises 0.79% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 121.50% to Rs 70.57 crore

Net profit of White Organic Agro rose 0.79% to Rs 3.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 121.50% to Rs 70.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales70.5731.86 122 OPM %6.04-1.98 -PBDT5.144.19 23 PBT5.144.19 23 NP3.853.82 1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 14:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU