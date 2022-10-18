White Organic Agro standalone net profit rises 0.79% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
White Organic Agro standalone net profit rises 107.65% in the June 2022 quarter
Yogesh Joshi, the Director of Rapid Organic meets Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, gets appreciation for his work
Indo Amines spurts on environmental nod for its units
South East Agro Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Akash Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 251.39% in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 121.50% to Rs 70.57 croreNet profit of White Organic Agro rose 0.79% to Rs 3.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 121.50% to Rs 70.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales70.5731.86 122 OPM %6.04-1.98 -PBDT5.144.19 23 PBT5.144.19 23 NP3.853.82 1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU