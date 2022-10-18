Tanfac Industries standalone net profit declines 14.97% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.73% to Rs 77.41 crore

Net profit of Tanfac Industries declined 14.97% to Rs 8.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.73% to Rs 77.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 72.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.77.4172.5316.5520.6113.0615.0411.5113.538.5210.02

