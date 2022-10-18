Tanfac Industries standalone net profit declines 14.97% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 6.73% to Rs 77.41 croreNet profit of Tanfac Industries declined 14.97% to Rs 8.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.73% to Rs 77.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 72.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales77.4172.53 7 OPM %16.5520.61 -PBDT13.0615.04 -13 PBT11.5113.53 -15 NP8.5210.02 -15
