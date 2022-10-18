PSP Projects consolidated net profit declines 40.78% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.80% to Rs 359.98 crore

Net profit of PSP Projects declined 40.78% to Rs 21.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 36.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.80% to Rs 359.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 390.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.359.98390.4410.9714.0138.7155.2929.6548.2621.5536.39

