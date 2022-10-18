PSP Projects consolidated net profit declines 40.78% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 7.80% to Rs 359.98 crore

Net profit of PSP Projects declined 40.78% to Rs 21.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 36.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.80% to Rs 359.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 390.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales359.98390.44 -8 OPM %10.9714.01 -PBDT38.7155.29 -30 PBT29.6548.26 -39 NP21.5536.39 -41

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 14:05 IST

