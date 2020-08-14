Pharmacy Services Through E-Commerce Fulfilling Objectives Of National Development And Dream Of Digital India

Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt of India has said that the pharmacy services through e-commerce have been notified by the Home Ministry as essential services during COVID-19. The e-Pharmacy model can work effectively with the Government's Common Service Centres (CSC) aimed at improving access to essential healthcare facilities in rural India. Addressing the webinar on the release of FICCI Whitepaper 'e-Pharmacies at COVID-19 Frontline: Fighting the Odds.

Serving the Nation,' Choubey said that technology played a crucial role during the pandemic and ensured the supply of essential items including medicines. The overall essence of these circumstances is that the importance of technology and digital infrastructure to deliver affordable and quality medicines and health services to consumers across the country has clearly emerged, he noted. He further said that e-Pharmacies are fulfilling the objectives of national development and the dream of Digital India.

