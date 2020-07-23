JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Hong Kong Stocks tumble on US-China tensions
Business Standard

ABM Knowledgeware consolidated net profit rises 105.76% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 60.16% to Rs 23.88 crore

Net profit of ABM Knowledgeware rose 105.76% to Rs 6.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 60.16% to Rs 23.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.26% to Rs 15.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 19.46% to Rs 72.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 60.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales23.8814.91 60 72.6860.84 19 OPM %36.3924.82 -25.2932.58 - PBDT9.714.69 107 22.5123.90 -6 PBT9.244.27 116 20.7522.17 -6 NP6.072.95 106 15.6315.67 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 23 2020. 07:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU