ABM Knowledgeware consolidated net profit rises 105.76% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of ABM Knowledgeware rose 105.76% to Rs 6.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 60.16% to Rs 23.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.26% to Rs 15.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 19.46% to Rs 72.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 60.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

