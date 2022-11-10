Gabriel India standalone net profit rises 46.75% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 36.15% to Rs 802.87 croreNet profit of Gabriel India rose 46.75% to Rs 36.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.15% to Rs 802.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 589.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales802.87589.70 36 OPM %7.367.29 -PBDT61.0145.97 33 PBT49.2336.07 36 NP36.5724.92 47
