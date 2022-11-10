Gabriel India standalone net profit rises 46.75% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.15% to Rs 802.87 crore

Net profit of Gabriel India rose 46.75% to Rs 36.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.15% to Rs 802.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 589.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.802.87589.707.367.2961.0145.9749.2336.0736.5724.92

