Gabriel India standalone net profit rises 46.75% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.15% to Rs 802.87 crore

Net profit of Gabriel India rose 46.75% to Rs 36.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.15% to Rs 802.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 589.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales802.87589.70 36 OPM %7.367.29 -PBDT61.0145.97 33 PBT49.2336.07 36 NP36.5724.92 47

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 15:52 IST

