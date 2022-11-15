Winsome Yarns reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.16 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 25.58% to Rs 12.91 croreNet Loss of Winsome Yarns reported to Rs 4.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 4.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.58% to Rs 12.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales12.9110.28 26 OPM %-3.80-6.81 -PBDT-0.45-0.67 33 PBT-4.16-4.41 6 NP-4.16-4.41 6
