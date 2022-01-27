Wipro appoints Badrinath Srinivasan as MD for Southeast Asia

The IT major announced the appointment of Badrinath Srinivasan (Badri) as the managing director for Southeast Asia.

Badri will focus on Wipro's vision for business growth, revenue expansion, client and influencer relationships, talent development and brand building. Badri will also strengthen the key markets of Southeast Asia focusing on large deals and strategic transformational engagements, Wipro said in a statement.

Southeast Asia is one of the six focus regions that comprise Wipro's APMEA (Asia Pacific, Middle East, India and Africa) Strategic Market Unit. Wipro has been present in Southeast Asia for over a decade, having partnered with leading public and private sector enterprises across multiple industry verticals in their business transformation and digital journeys. Wipro also has a presence in the region through its acquired entities - Capco, Designit, and Topcoder.

In his most recent role, Badri was the Asia leader for the financial services and insurance verticals at Infosys.

"Southeast Asia has been a strategic focus region for Wipro over the years and, even more so now, with the region's growing demand for comprehensive digital transformation solutions, agility and scale, specialized technology requirements and innovation. I'm excited to welcome Badri to lead our Southeast Asia business, and confident that his leadership and deep understanding of the market will help clients succeed and drive our growth ambition in this region," said N.S. Bala, CEO, APMEA, Wipro.

"It is a privilege to join Wipro, an organization that I truly admire for its culture and values. Southeast Asia is seeing significant technology modernization and I am delighted to have the opportunity to work with an outstanding team and our ecosystem of partners as we continue to deliver value for our customers. I look forward to contributing to Wipro's regional expansion as we amplify investments in building local capabilities," said Badri Srinivasan.

Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company.

On a consolidated basis, Wipro reported 1.3% rise in net profit to Rs 2,970 crore on 3.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 20,313.6 crore in Q3 December 2021 (Q3 FY22) over Q2 September 2021 (Q2 FY22). On a year-on-year basis, Wipro's net profit fell 0.85% while revenue increased 29.63% in Q3 FY22.

Shares of Wipro were down 3.70% to Rs 542.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)