Wipro appoints Jasjit Singh Kang to head its iCORE business

The IT company announced Jasjit Singh Kang as the new head of Digital Operations & Platforms (DOP) of Wipro's iCORE (Integrated Cloud Infrastructure, Digital Operations, Risk and Enterprise Cyber Security Services) business.

Jasjit Singh Kang joined Wipro as a part of the Alight acquisition in 2018 and was instrumental in integrating the business and leading the Asia Pacific operations. As a Senior Vice President and Head, he will focus on driving excellence in delivery operations and business growth.

Before Wipro, Mr Kang spent seven years in the banking industry with Citibank, Bank of America and ANZ Grindlays. He has also worked in the Business Process Management industry with companies like Genpact (erstwhile GE Capital International Services), WNS and Aon. He served as the Chairperson for the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) Global In-house Centers (GIC) for the North India region. Jasjit Singh Kang will report to Nagendra Bandaru, Managing Partner of iCORE, Wipro.

On a consolidated basis, Wipro reported 1.3% rise in net profit to Rs 2,970 crore on 3.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 20,313.6 crore in Q3 December 2021 (Q3 FY22) over Q2 September 2021 (Q2 FY22). On a year-on-year basis, Wipro's net profit fell 0.85% while revenue increased 29.63% in Q3 FY22.

Shares of Wipro were down 0.52% to Rs 561.90 on BSE. Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company.

