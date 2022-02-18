Coal India FY22 despatch exceeds total supplies logged in FY21

-
ALSO READ
Centum Electronics consolidated net profit declines 50.35% in the December 2021 quarter
Centum Electronics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.64 crore in the September 2021 quarter
Industrials stocks edge higher
Hindustan Composites Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Ami Organics Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Coal India in an exchange filing on Friday announced that its despatches as of 16 February exceeded total supplies logged in FY21.Coal India supplied 575 MTs of coal during the period bettering the annual despatch of in financial year 2021. Till 16 February of the current fiscal, coal despatch to power plants of the country was up at 468.4 MT as compared to 381 MT in the corresponding period last year, posting a growth of 23% year on year.
Coal India said 9.4% growth in power generation till December FY22 was the highest in a decade on the back of a strong post covid economic revival. Meanwhile, coal imports were down to a nine-year low due to a sharp increase in international coal prices.
The PSU coal miner further said that it ensured higher availability of coal from its end at a time when the domestic coal-based generation has spiked up by 17% till January FY22. As of 3 February, nearly two months before the current fiscal's closing, Coal India despatched 446.5 MTs of coal to the power sector exceeding the total quantity the that it supplied to utilities during entire FY,21, which was 445Mt.
The company lastly said that its average despatch current to non-power sector is 3.32 lakh tonnes per day so far in the production fiscal which is the normal average. The company's current coal production is at 2.3 MTs/day and is expected to scale up to 2.6 MTs/day and above in the month of March.
Coal India is a coal mining company engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 31 December 2021, the Government of India held 66.13% stake.
The state-run coal major's consolidated net profit jumped 47.74% to Rs 4,558.39 crore on 19.73% increase in sales to Rs 25,990.97 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Shares of Coal India were trading 1.84% higher at Rs 166.05 on BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU