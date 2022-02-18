Volumes jump at Tech Mahindra Ltd counter

Tech Mahindra Ltd witnessed volume of 36.08 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 61.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 58606 shares

Chalet Hotels Ltd, Ambuja Cements Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Container Corporation Of India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 February 2022.

Tech Mahindra Ltd witnessed volume of 36.08 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 61.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 58606 shares. The stock dropped 0.89% to Rs.1,434.35. Volumes stood at 33390 shares in the last session.

Chalet Hotels Ltd notched up volume of 9.08 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 42.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21272 shares. The stock slipped 0.41% to Rs.245.05. Volumes stood at 26881 shares in the last session.

Ambuja Cements Ltd registered volume of 2.04 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 2.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 80023 shares. The stock slipped 4.97% to Rs.341.55. Volumes stood at 85317 shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd registered volume of 40107 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 1.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23623 shares. The stock rose 5.85% to Rs.397.30. Volumes stood at 12174 shares in the last session.

Container Corporation Of India Ltd notched up volume of 29081 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 1.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19441 shares. The stock slipped 0.19% to Rs.598.25. Volumes stood at 18888 shares in the last session.

