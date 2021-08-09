Wipro appoints Jason Eichenholz as Global Partnership Lead

-
Wipro announced the appointment of Jason Eichenholz as Senior Vice President and Global Partnership Lead.
With over two decades of experience working in enterprise technology, Eichenholz brings deep cloud experience and a passion to couple technology with best-in-class sales and service techniques to Wipro. He will lead Wipro's efforts across all partnerships.
Eichenholz joins Wipro from Deloitte Consulting where he served in various leadership positions for over eleven years.
His most recent role was as the Managing Director, National Sales & GTM Leader - Cloud, where he oversaw go-to-market activity and created joint go-to-market campaigns with AWS, Microsoft, Google, VMWare, Oracle Cloud and Salesforce/Mulesoft. Prior to his Cloud role, Eichenholz was part of the leadership team that founded Deloitte Digital and established an ecosystem of partners and offerings centered around Salesforce. He also held leadership positions at Oracle, Siebel Systems after starting his consulting career at PWC.
Eichenholz will be based in Florida and report to Stephanie Trautman, Chief Growth Officer.
