Maruti Suzuki triples water savings at its dealer workshops with Dry Wash initiative

India announced that it has achieved three-fold jump in water savings at its workshops by adapting to dry wash initiative.

The Company saved over 656 million litres of water in 2018-19 across its workshops, which is 203% higher against 216 million litres of water in 2016-17. Nearly 6.9 million vehicles were washed using dry wash system at workshops in 2018-19.

