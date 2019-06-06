JUST IN
Maruti Suzuki triples water savings at its dealer workshops with Dry Wash initiative

Maruti Suzuki India announced that it has achieved three-fold jump in water savings at its workshops by adapting to dry wash initiative.

The Company saved over 656 million litres of water in 2018-19 across its workshops, which is 203% higher against 216 million litres of water in 2016-17. Nearly 6.9 million vehicles were washed using dry wash system at Maruti Suzuki workshops in 2018-19.

First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 15:23 IST

