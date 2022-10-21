Wipro appoints Suzanne Dann as CEO of Americas 2 Strategic Market Unit

Dann will also join the Wipro executive board.

The technology services and consulting company on Thursday (20 October 2022) announced the appointment of Suzanne Dann as chief executive officer (CEO) of Wipro Americas 2 Strategic Market Unit, effective immediately.

In her new role, Dann will focus on increasing bookings, large deal signings, and revenue in high- growth strategic areas. She will also direct operational changes to improve margins and continue investments in talent to serve clients' changing needs.

"Suzanne's focus on deepening client relationships and understanding their business challenges have been instrumental to the outstanding growth we experienced in this market,' said Thierry Delaporte, chief executive officer and managing director, Wipro. "Under her bold and transformational leadership, we will continue to expand our business in an efficient and sustainable way and collaborate with clients and partners to build innovative solutions."

Dann joined Wipro in April 2021 as U.S. Senior Vice President for Capital Markets and Insurance. In this role, she has served as a catalyst for the accelerated growth and has worked to consolidate Wipro's portfolio, foster client relationships, and build a high-performance culture.

The Americas 2 Strategic Market Unit is comprised of financial services, manufacturing, energy & utilities and hi-tech industry sectors in both the U.S. and Canada. The sector plays a pivotal role in Wipro's overall growth strategy in North America and contributes to more than 31% of Wipro's global revenue.

Wipro is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs.

Wipro's consolidated net profit rose 3.72% to Rs 2,659 crore on 4.7% increase in revenue form operations to Rs 22,539.7 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q1 FY23. On a year on year (YoY) basis, the IT firm's net profit declined 9.27% while revenue jumped 14.6% in Q2 FY23.

Shares of Wipro rose 0.91% to Rs 381.45 on Thursday, 20 October 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)