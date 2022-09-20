Wipro appoints Dhruv Anand as country head, MD for Japan

Dhruv has over 20 years of experience in the IT industry, specializing in consulting, digital engineering, IoT, and emerging technologies across Japan's automotive, manufacturing, and hi-tech sectors.

Wipro on Tuesday (20 September 2022) announced the appointment of Dhruv Anand as country head & managing director for operations in Japan.

Dhruv will lead Wipro's business expansion in Japan and will also partner with clients to help them achieve their growth ambitions by leveraging Wipro's capabilities across the go-to-market themes of experience, data, analytics & insights, engineering edge, fullstride cloud services, cybersecurity, core business transformation, and managed services.

In his most recent role at TCS, Dhruv led the manufacturing and hi-tech vertical with a focus on the Japanese automotive industry and ecosystem suppliers.

"I am humbled with the opportunity to lead Wipro in a country I am very passionate about and have spent 20 years living in. Wipro's vision is synergistic, and I look forward to the journey while striving to be more relevant to our customers and our employees," said Dhruv Anand.

Japan is one of the six focus regions that comprise Wipro's APMEA Strategic Market Unit. Wipro has been at the forefront of enabling the globalization of Japanese companies for over two decades, especially through comprehensive modernization, engineering, and digital transformation solutions, and deep domain expertise in industries such as automotive, manufacturing, and technology.

Wipro is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs.

