Volumes spurt at Sundaram Clayton Ltd counter

Sundaram Clayton Ltd notched up volume of 1.24 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 17.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7194 shares

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd, Kennametal India Ltd, PC Jeweller Ltd, Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 June 2020.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd registered volume of 18.8 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.69 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.55% to Rs.174.55. Volumes stood at 2.33 lakh shares in the last session.

Kennametal India Ltd witnessed volume of 29351 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2663 shares. The stock increased 7.36% to Rs.788.00. Volumes stood at 4490 shares in the last session.

PC Jeweller Ltd registered volume of 92.62 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.28 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.00% to Rs.17.05. Volumes stood at 6.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd registered volume of 41.63 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.94 lakh shares. The stock rose 17.27% to Rs.101.20. Volumes stood at 20.84 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Tue, June 09 2020. 14:30 IST

