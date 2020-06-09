Vardhman Special Steels Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Khadim India Ltd, Compuage Infocom Ltd, Walchandnagar Industries Ltd and Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 June 2020.

Vardhman Special Steels Ltd crashed 10.13% to Rs 63.9 at 14:37 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 6696 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3392 shares in the past one month.

Khadim India Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 145.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 97775 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25727 shares in the past one month.

Compuage Infocom Ltd lost 9.98% to Rs 14.52. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28987 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29705 shares in the past one month.

Walchandnagar Industries Ltd slipped 9.97% to Rs 41.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 41193 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14523 shares in the past one month.

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd shed 9.64% to Rs 52. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1829 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2436 shares in the past one month.

