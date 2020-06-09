Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Inox Leisure Ltd, Swan Energy Ltd, Arvind Ltd and Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 June 2020.

Vodafone Idea Ltd lost 15.93% to Rs 10.08 at 14:52 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1593.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1052.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

Inox Leisure Ltd crashed 11.01% to Rs 251.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 79082 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71967 shares in the past one month.

Swan Energy Ltd tumbled 9.91% to Rs 110.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 77174 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36040 shares in the past one month.

Arvind Ltd dropped 8.74% to Rs 31.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd corrected 8.41% to Rs 46.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17807 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19648 shares in the past one month.

