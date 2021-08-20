Wipro expands its digital and cyber defense center

Wipro on Friday announced the launch of its @now Studio in partnership with ServiceNow to support digital transformations for customers, increase innovation and develop unique industry solutions.

The @now Studio leverages ServiceNow's digital workflows and simplified processes to develop customized solutions. The studio will focus on building competencies, serving as a platform to develop and showcase solutions, accelerating co-selling and co-creation with ServiceNow and leveraging the ecosystem including universities and leading start-ups. Additionally, Wipro said there will be a focus on ServiceNow Global Risk & Compliance and Security Operations to help clients protect their data and remain secure

The @now Studio is located at Wipro's Technology Center in Plano, Texas where the IT major has facility focused on developing niche capabilities in new and emerging technologies. This is Wipro's first @now Studio. The company said it has plans to launch additional studios in Europe and APMEA in the coming months.

Nagendra Bandaru, managing partner - iCORE, Wipro said, We are excited to strengthen our partnership with ServiceNow. We look forward to leveraging the @now Studio to increase our ServiceNow capabilities, build solutions across industries, and help our customers simplify processes and automate their workflows. We are also thrilled to expand our presence in Texas and leverage the ecosystem the state has to offer.

Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company

Shares of Wipro were trading 0.21% lower at Rs 627.85 on BSE.

