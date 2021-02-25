Wipro firms up on launching Cisco Business Unit

Wipro rose 1.58% to Rs 426.85 after the IT major said it is launching Cisco Business Unit that will focus on the development and adoption of digital transformation solutions.

Wipro is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its business partnership with Cisco. To commemorate this milestone, Wipro is launching the Cisco Business Unit that will focus on the development and adoption of end-to-end digital transformation solutions leveraging Cisco technologies for customers. This strategic initiative demonstrates Wipro's commitment to its business relationship with Cisco. Also, it is a growth accelerator for the successful and well-established 360-degree partnership of several years.

The Cisco Business Unit will provide a full stack of industry offerings aligned to customers' needs. Key solutions and digital accelerators include intent-based networking, digital workplace virtualization, hybrid cloud, application transformation, security and enterprise 5G.

Wipro's Cisco Business Unit will help customers adopt digitization, improve time to market, drive customer experience and realize business benefits by rapidly bringing down operational costs. The new unit has a competitive workforce trained through Cisco professional certifications. By committing its best resources through this dedicated business unit, Wipro will ensure the success of Cisco's strategic programs. Wipro and Cisco have also invested in innovation centres and labs across all major geographies to develop solution use-cases and deliver projects for customers.

Wipro is a global information technology, consulting and business process services company. The IT major reported 20.37% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,968 crore on a 3.68% increase in revenue to Rs 15,670 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q2 September 2020.

