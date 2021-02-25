Angel Broking rises after tieup with Vested Finance

Angel Broking rose 1.54% to Rs 328.85 after the stock broker said it has partnered with Vested Finance to allow domestic investors to invest in US‐based stocks.Angel Broking announced the launch of international investments for Indian investors with its 'Vested Finance' partnership, making investments in US-stocks and ETFs easy at the touch of a button. Some of the advantages of this newly added service includes ability to invest in fractional shares, no minimum balance requirement, anytime withdrawal, and a quick and easy sign-up process.
Commenting on the development, Vinay Agrawal, CEO, Angel Broking said: "U.S. stocks are lucrative for Indian customers not only because of the geographical diversification, but also due to the currency depreciation. It adds to the overall returns. This is one of the reasons why the U.S. stock markets drive more than 50% of the global equity value. The nation is also home to multiple innovative market players with huge potential. With our Vested alliance, we are confident that our customers will make the most out of the prevailing market opportunity."
Angel Broking is a financial services company providing broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and financial products distribution to its clients.
The company posted a 170% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 73.17 crore on a 70.1% rise in total income to Rs 315.61 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
