Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 361.3 points or 1.45% at 25232.94 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, TVS Electronics Ltd (up 9.99%), Majesco Ltd (up 4.99%),HCL Infosystems Ltd (up 3.45%),Sonata Software Ltd (up 2.75%),Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 2.46%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (up 2.23%), Mindtree Ltd (up 2.06%), Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (up 2.01%), NELCO Ltd (up 1.94%), and Coforge Ltd (up 1.91%).

On the other hand, Mphasis Ltd (down 4.04%), 3i Infotech Ltd (down 2.72%), and Indiamart Intermesh Ltd (down 2.6%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 522.4 or 1.03% at 51304.09.

The Nifty 50 index was up 166.5 points or 1.11% at 15148.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 166.56 points or 0.83% at 20186.53.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 57.35 points or 0.85% at 6773.58.

On BSE,1549 shares were trading in green, 598 were trading in red and 102 were unchanged.

