Federal Bank Ltd Surges 2.84%, S&P BSE BANKEX index Gains 1.46%

Federal Bank Ltd gained 2.84% today to trade at Rs 87. The S&P BSE BANKEX index is up 1.46% to quote at 41556.22. The index is up 17.49 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Axis Bank Ltd increased 2.7% and IndusInd Bank Ltd added 2.51% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went up 19.45 % over last one year compared to the 28.65% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Federal Bank Ltd has added 22.19% over last one month compared to 17.49% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 6.14% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 17.84 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 89.5 on 27 Feb 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 35.7 on 25 Mar 2020.

