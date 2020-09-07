Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, GE Shipping in focus

Bharti Airtel announced the launch of its new Airtel Xstream Bundle. The Airtel Xstream Bundle combines the power of Airtel Xstream Fiber with speeds upto 1 Gbps, Unlimited Data, the first of its kind Airtel Xstream Android 4K TV Box and access to all OTT content. The Airtel Xstream bundle is available to customers starting September 7, 2020.

Vodafone Idea would reportedly make a strategic announcement today through a virtual platform. The company's board has approved fund raising of upto Rs 25,000 crore through various modes.

HDFC has disbursed subsidy to over 2,00,000 homebuyers under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) becoming the first lender to do so. This is the flagship housing scheme of the government. The Corporation has approved over Rs 47000 crore of home loans under CLSS to homebuyers belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Low Income Group (LIG) and Middle Income Groups (MIG). Subsidy under PMAY amounting to over Rs 4700 crore has been passed on to these 200000 homebuyers.

Jubilant Industries said the board of directors of the company has approved sale of the land and building of the manufacturing unit situated at Village Nimbut, Rly. Station, Nira, Dist. Pune (Undertaking) for a consideration of Rs 12.35 crore and the plant and machinery of the Undertaking for a consideration of Rs 95 lakh to Jubilant Life Sciences.

Great Eastern Shipping Company (GE Shipping) has contracted to sell its 1996 built Very Large Gas Carrier Jag Vidhi of about 78,503 cbm. The vessel will be delivered to the new buyer in Q3 FY 2020-2021.

Sterling and Wilson Solar announced that it has signed (along with its branch and Australian subsidiary) orders worth AUD 300 million (~INR 1,600 crore) in Australia. The company said it has bagged two large scale solar projects in the country which will have an installed capacity of over 300 MW.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes received two domestic orders aggregating to Rs 190 crore in Carbon Steel Division of the company for the supply of coated CS Pipes for Oil & Gas Sector to be completed between December, 2020 to June, 2021.

Goa Carbon said the operations at the company's Goa unit located at St. Jose de Areal, Salcete-Goa has been temporarily shut down for maintenance work from 4th September 2020.

