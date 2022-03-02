Wipro launches "Cloud Car" platform for automotive companies

Wipro announced the launch of its Cloud Car platform, which will be unveiled during the Engineering the Cloud Car Ecosystem panel at MWC Barcelona.

Wipro's Cloud Car platform will bring together its Wipro FullStride Cloud Services and engineering capabilities with a best-in-class partner ecosystem as well as consortiums. A first in the industry, the platform will deliver auto makers an integrated, cloud-native software solutionequipped with an end-to-end cybersecurity systemto help them innovate faster at a lower cost and keep software-defined vehicles (SDVs) digitally relevant for years.

Wipro's Cloud Car platform will decouple previously integrated software and hardware, enabling manufacturers to validate and upgrade software at an unmatched digital scale.

As a result, generations of owners will be able to customize their vehicles based on their unique and changing needs. Automobile manufacturers, on the other hand, will be able to address software failures via over-the-air updates, without having to resort to physical recalls. The 'always-on,' 'feature-on-demand' functionality will come with a robust cyber security and functional safety architecture and will help increase vehicles' residual value.

The Cloud Car platform will also leverage a 'shadow mode' architecture, working passively in the background, gathering and consolidating data from sensors and cameras as well as the driver, which, over time, will help with the validation and safety of autonomous functionalities.

