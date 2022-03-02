Religare Enterprises becomes debt free; Plans foray in new BFSI verticals

-
-
Religare Enterprises announced a milestone achievement that it has become debt free by repaying Rs 185.50 crore that it owned to its subsidiary, Religare Finvest.
Further, the company plans to enter new strategic sectors including asset reconstruction, alternate investment funds, insurance broking and digital wealth management.
