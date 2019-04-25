Volumes jump at P I Industries Ltd counter

saw volume of 2.07 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 16.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12789 shares

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, Orient Cement Ltd, Oberoi Realty Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 April 2019.

saw volume of 2.07 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 16.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12789 shares. The stock increased 4.91% to Rs.1,063.40. Volumes stood at 3122 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 2.29 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 14.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16147 shares. The stock increased 1.46% to Rs.621.45. Volumes stood at 15133 shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 25257 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3992 shares. The stock gained 8.82% to Rs.101.80. Volumes stood at 9231 shares in the last session.

saw volume of 1.02 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17897 shares. The stock increased 0.51% to Rs.526.40. Volumes stood at 9480 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 5 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.21 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.06% to Rs.515.40. Volumes stood at 27383 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)