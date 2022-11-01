Wipro Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 390.95, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 40.2% in last one year as compared to a 1.32% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.08% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Wipro Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 390.95, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 18124.9. The Sensex is at 61081.63, up 0.55%. Wipro Ltd has slipped around 0.9% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 9.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28727.6, up 1.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 82.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 393.35, up 1.43% on the day. Wipro Ltd is down 40.2% in last one year as compared to a 1.32% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.08% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 17.04 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

