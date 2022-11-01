Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd soars 2.24%, rises for fifth straight session

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 1687, up 2.24% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.84% in last one year as compared to a 1.31% jump in NIFTY and a 3.92% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1687, up 2.24% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 18123.25. The Sensex is at 61079.05, up 0.55%. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has gained around 6.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13212.25, up 1.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1689, up 2.06% on the day. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 18.84% in last one year as compared to a 1.31% jump in NIFTY and a 3.92% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 56.4 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)