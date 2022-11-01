Bajaj Finserv Ltd gains for third straight session

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 1706.75, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.71% in last one year as compared to a 1.32% jump in NIFTY and a 2.33% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1706.75, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 18124.9. The Sensex is at 61081.63, up 0.55%. Bajaj Finserv Ltd has gained around 3.65% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18538.3, up 0.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 297.66 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

