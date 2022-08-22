L&T, Wockhardt, AstraZeneca Pharma to be watched

Larsen & Toubro (L&T): L&T announced the commissioning of a Green Hydrogen Plant at its AM Naik Heavy Engineering Complex in Hazira, Gujarat. The production of Green Hydrogen based on an alkaline electrolysis process has begun. The plant will produce 45 Kg of Green Hydrogen daily, which will be used for captive consumption in the company's Hazira manufacturing complex.

Wockhardt: Wockhardt has engaged multiple USFDA approved manufacturing partners, after thorough due diligence and inspection of their facilities, to manufacture various products of the company for sale in US/ North America under the same brand and Wockhardt name.

AstraZeneca Pharma India: AstraZeneca Pharma India has received Import and Market permission in Form CT-20 (Subsequent New Drug Approval) from the Drugs Controller General of India for Olaparib Film-Coated tablets 100 mg and 150 mg - additional indication.

Central Bank of India: Central Bank of India has entered into a strategic Co-Lending Partnership with Incred Financial Services Limited to offer loans to MSME Borrowers at competitive rates. The participation by both the entities in this Co-Lending arrangement will result in greater expansion of portfolio by Central Bank of India and Incred Financial Services.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies: The board of Paras Defence and Space Technologies has approved investment by way of subscription to the equity shares in one or more tranches up to a sum of Rs. 7 crore to be offered by Ayatti Innovative (AIPL) at a price to be determined in accordance with the relevant provision of Companies Act, 2013 and Income Tax Act, 1961. Pursuant to this acquisition, the company shall be holding approximately 58% stake in the total equity share capital of AIPL, thus resulting AIPL to be the subsidiary company of the company.

Shilpa Medicare: The company, via its wholly owned subsidiary, Shilpa Biologicals Pvt Ltd (SBPL), has successfully completed the phase 3 Human Clinical studies of its first biosimilar, the 100mg/ml High Concentration (HC) Adalimumab biosimilar and has submitted the dossier to the CDSCO for review and grant of marketing/manufacturing license.

