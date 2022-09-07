Wipro, Paras Defence, Zuari Industries in focus

-
Wipro: Wipro announced that it has entered an expanded collaboration with Palo Alto Networks to deliver managed security and network transformation solutions like SASE (Secure Access Service Edge), cloud security and next-generation SOC (Security Operations Center) solutions based on Zero Trust principles for global enterprises.
Paras Defence and Space Technologies: The company has entered into an Exclusive Teaming Agreement with 'ELDIS Pardubice' s.r.o., Czech Republic with an intention to provide Turnkey Anti-Drone Systems for Civilian Airports in India.
Zuari Industries: Zuari Industries informed that a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU has been executed between Zuari Industries (the Company), Envien International, Malta (EIL) and Zuari Envien Bioenergy Private Limited (ZEBPL) to build and operate a biofuel distillery and further explore the organic and inorganic business opportunities in the biofuel space in India.
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers: The company announced that it has commenced commercial production of one of its plant with respect to Unit V after obtaining all the necessary approvals.
Salasar Techno Engineering: Salasar Techno Engineering has allotted 3,00,00,000 equity shares to qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 27.30 per equity share aggregating to Rs 81.90 crore.
