Adani Enterprises, Eicher Motors, Aurobindo Pharma in focus

Adani Enterprises, Shree Cement: Adani Enterprises will replace Shree Cement from National Stock Exchange's benchmark index Nifty 50. The changes will become effective from 30 September 2022.
Eicher Motors: Eicher Motors' total motorcycles (Royal Enfield) sales soared 53% to 70,112 units in August 2022 as against 45,860 units sold in the same period last year.
Aurobindo Pharma: The board of directors of 100% subsidiary company, CuraTeO Biologics Pvt. Ltd. (CuraTeQ) decided to expand its operations by establishing another mammalian cell culture manufacturing facility of higher capacity to cater to the future requirements. The board also decided to enter into contract manufacturing operations (CMO) for biologicals for effective utilization of capacities and augmenting the business prospects in this area.
The board of directors of 100% subsidiary company, Auro Vaccines Pvt. Ltd. (Auro) decided to explore the possibilities of offering contract manufacturing to global vaccine developers.
Birla Corporation: The company has permanently closed the manufacturing establishment at its unit namely, Auto Trim Division, Gurgaon situated at Village- Nawada, Fatehpur, Gurgaon with effect from 1 September 2022.
SIS: SIS informed that SIS Australia Group Pty Limited, a subsidiary of the company, has signed Share Purchase Agreement for acquisition of 85% shareholding in Safety Direct Solutions Pty Ltd (SDS). SDS is a leading provider of critical risk, medical, training and security services to bluechip organisations across Australia.
Ramco Systems: Ramco Systems Corporation, USA announced that its U.S. based, wholly owned subsidiary, Ramco Systems Defense and Security Incorporated (RSDSI), has been selected by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), the world leader in unmanned aerial systems, to implement Ramco's Aviation M&E MRO Suite V5.9 for GA-ASI's SkyGuardian Global Support Solutions (SGSS) program.
