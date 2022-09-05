Bharat Electronics, GMR Infrastructure, HFCL in focus

Bharat Electronics: Bharat Electronics signed an MoU with Smiths Detection, a global leader in threat detection and security inspection technologies, for offering advanced, high-energy scanning systems to the Indian market. The MoU will leverage the high-end, technological capabilities of both the firms to meet India's domestic security needs.

GMR Infrastructure: The board of directors of GMR Infrastructure approved raising of funds of up to Rs 6000 crore in one or more tranche(s) through issue of securities.

HFCL: The board of directors of the company considered and approved raising of funds upto Rs.650 crores by way of private placement or preferential issue or public issue or rights issue or qualified institutions placement or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof, including by way of issue of equity shares/ preference shares/ bonds/ debentures/ non-convertible debt instruments/ any other securities.

One 97 Communications: One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, on Sunday denied any link with the merchants that are under the Enforcement Directorate scanner in the Chinese loan app case. The ED on Saturday said it has conducted raids at six premises of online payment gateways, such as Razorpay, Paytm and Cashfree in Bengaluru, over the alleged irregularities in instant app-based loans "controlled" by Chinese persons.

Aether Industries: The company has incorporated a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company in the name of 'Aether Speciality Chemicals Limited' on 2 September 2022. The newly incorporated Company will manufacture chemicals and operate in allied area, in-line with the Holding Company.

Chalet Hotel: The company and its wholly owned subsidiary viz. Chalet Airport Hotel Private Limited have executed the License Agreement with Delhi International Airport with regard to designing, developing, financing, operating, managing and maintaining of a terminal hotel at a site opposite to Terminal 3, at the IGI Airport, New Delhi.

Olectra Greentech: Olectra Greentech has received Letter of Award from one of the State Transport Corporations for 100 Electric Buses. The value of these 100 Buses supply would be approximately Rs. 151 crore for Olectra.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)