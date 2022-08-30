RIL, M&M, KIMS, UGRO Capital in focus

Reliance Industries (RIL): Meta and Jio Platforms announced the launch of the firstever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp, where consumers can shop from JioMart right within their WhatsApp chat. Jio Platforms is a subsidiary of RIL.

At the 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), its retail arm's director Isha Ambani announced that the company will launch a fast-moving consumer business (FMCG) business.

M&M: M&M said that Mahindra Electric Mobility (MEML) has launched its all-new cargo electric three-wheeler - Zor Grand. The premium product from Mahindra is priced starting at Rs 3.60 lakh, ex-showroom Bangalore.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS): The company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake (51%) in M/s SPANV Medisearch Lifesciences Private Limited, Nagpur, which is running a Multi-Speciality Hospital in the name of 'Kingsway Hospitals', having over 300+ beds. Existing promoters and shareholders will continue to hold a balance 49% stake. Post-acquisition, the hospital will be renamed 'KIMS Kingsway Hospitals'.

UGRO Capital: The Investment and Borrowing Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company has made an allotment of 50000 Rated, Unsubordinated, Unlisted, Secured Transferable, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures having face value of Rs 10,000 each, through private placement.

Shivalik Bimetal Controls: The board of Shivalik Bimetal Controls at its meeting held on 29 August 2022 has approved the issue of bonus shares in the proportion of one equity share for every two equity shares held as on the record date.

